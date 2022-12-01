PWMania’s Watching Rasslin Podcast: 1995 WWF Survivor Series Part 2

Justin C and Heather finish their rewatch of the 1995 WWF Survivor Series on this week’s PWMania Watching Rasslin Podcast. Only two matches to get done, as we have the unique for 1995 Wild Card match and what could have been with Ahmed Johnson. And the show finishes with Diesel defending the WWF Championship against Bret Hart, which Heather argues is the true start of the signs of the Attitude Era. Give it a listen!
