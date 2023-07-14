PWMania’s Watching Rasslin Podcast: Every WCW World Title Change In 2000 (Part 1)

Yes, Justin C and Heather are taking on a topic that few people dare venture too.

Starting this week and for the rest of July, the PWMania Watching Rasslin Podcast will take a look at every WCW World Title change that took place in the year 2000 and the absurdity behind them all.

This week’s show looks at a 4 day span in January 2000, which involved an injured Bret Hart vacating the title, a one night Chris Benoit reign, and Sid wrestling the most matches he has ever wrestled in a 4 day time span. Give it a listen!