PWMania’s Watching Rasslin Podcast: Every WCW World Title Change In 2000 (Part 2)

Remember that time David Arquette won the WCW World title? No? Well that is okay because Justin C and Heather are here to relive it for you!

Justin and Heather continue their journey of watching every WCW title change in the year 2000 on this week’s PWMania Watching Rasslin Podcast. This week they pick up in April 2000 as Eric Bischoff and Vince Russo are now in charge in their last ditch attempt to save WCW. With David Arquette as Champion. Watch along and listen as Justin and Heather go through what many consider would be the low point of WCW.