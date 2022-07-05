PWMania’s Watching Rasslin Podcast: Hidden Gem Tag Team Matches #1

A new name but the same great content! Justin C and Heather have rebranded The Month of Wrestling Podcast to the PWMania Watchin Rassin Podcast! Justin C and Heather will still provide watch along content every week but its all under a new name!

This month Justin C and Heather start the Month of Hidden Gem Tag Team Matches. And they bring you two matches from the 1980s as the Midnight Rockers take on Buddy Rose and Doug Somers in the first match. In the second match, its a World Class Clasic as Kerry and Kevin Von Erich take on Gino Hernandez and Chris Adams in a Hair match!