PWMania’s Watching Rasslin Podcast: Hidden Gem Tag Team Matches #2

It is another week of Hidden Gem Tag Team matches on this week’s PWMania Watching Rasslin Podcast!On this week’s show Justin C and Heather dive into some early 1990s NWA/WCW. They start by watching the NWA United States Tag Title match from the 1990 Great American Bash between The Midnight Express and The Southern Boys. After that, it is Superbrawl 1994 and a six man Thundercage match! Give it a listen!
