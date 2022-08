A new month means a new topic on this week’s PWMania Watching Rasslin Podcast!

Twenty years ago in August 2002, the Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels made a return from what was thought to be a career ending back injury. He went on to give us a run that was better than his first. This month Justin C and Heather look back on that run, starting with his return match against Triple H at SummerSlam 2002, and then his Elimination Chamber match at Survivor Series 2002 for the World Title!