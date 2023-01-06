PWMania’s Watching Rasslin Podcast: The 1989 WWF Royal Rumble Match

A new year, and the month of January means it is Royal Rumble month on the PWMania Watching Rasslin Podcast! Justin C and Heather are finally back on schedule and they start this month watching the 1989 Royal Rumble match!

Watch along with them as they question Hulk Hogan’s motives as he proves once again that he cannot handle being in a Royal Rumble match. They try to answer the age old question of why babyfaces are so dumb. And they applaud Luke of the Bushwhackers for going all out in his moment to shine! Give it a listen!