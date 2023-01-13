PWMania’s Watching Rasslin Podcast: The 1999 WWF Royal Rumble Match

Heather and Justin continue their rewatch of Royal Rumble matches on this week’s PWMania Watching Rasslin Podcast. As voted on by the fans, this week they watched the 1999 Royal Rumble match!

Watch along with them as they debate the merits of Steve Austin and Vince McMahon being allowed out of the Rumble match for so long. They also question why wrestlers aren’t willing to split $100,000 just to eliminate Stone Cold and how not having any star power at the end of the Rumble match can severely drag down the match. Give it a listen!