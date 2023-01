Was it Batista? Or was it John Cena? Those were the 2 favorites going into the 2005 WWE Royal Rumble match, which is the topic of this week’s PWMania Watching Rasslin Podcast! Justin C and Heather watch the show which has a screwed up finish that results in a legendary Vince McMahon moment.

Watch along with Justin and Heather as they discuss the match and talk about the stories of Daniel Puder, Muhammed Hassan, and more!