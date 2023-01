Justin C and Heather finish off Royal Rumble month on this week’s PWMania Watching Rasslin Podcast by looking at the 2015 Royal Rumble match! The WWE couldn’t have been stupid and given us two years of no Daniel Bryan winning right? Right?

Wrong. Justin and Heather look at this abomination of a Rumble match and just how poorly it was booked from start to finish, giving the fans another huge slap in the face and left The Rock questioning why he took part.