PWMania’s Watching Rasslin Podcast: The First WCW World War 3 Battle Royal

The “Month of Firsts” continues this week on the PWMania Watching Rasslin Podcast, Justin C and Heather jump into the world of WCW. This week they take a look at the first ever WCW World War 3 Battle Royal from 1995. 60 men, 3 rings, and a “giant” in each ring. The WCW title is on the line after the controversy from Halloween Havoc. But was it really a controversy? Plus Justin and Heather look at the setup of the match, why Hulk Hogan is a hypocrite in battle royals, and how Lex Luger is just the worst. Give it a listen!
