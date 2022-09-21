PWMania’s Watching Rasslin Podcast: The Main Event (2/1/1991)

Justin C and Heather continue their rewatch of some classic WWF golden era wrestling as they watch The Main Event from February 1st, 1991!Hulk Hogan is on his USO Tour but takes the time to team with his good friend Tugboat. Meanwhile, WWF Champion Sgt. Slaughter defends against Hacksaw Jim Duggan. And we wonder if Jack Tunney really was on the take with Hulk Hogan. Give it a listen!
