PWMania’s Watching Rasslin Podcast: Wrestling’s Scariest Matches (Part 1)

It’s October and it’s Halloween season! So you know what that means? Time to watch some scary pro wrestling matches on the PWMania Watching Rasslin Podcast!

For the month of October Justin C and Heather will watch some of pro wrestling’s scariest matches. This week they start with some matches from WCW Halloween Havoc. First, they look at the 1991 Chamber of Horrors Match. The match name truly fits. They then watch Hollywood Hogan vs Warrior from 1998 which truly is one of the scariest matches of all time to watch!