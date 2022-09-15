PWMania’s Watching Rasslin Podcast: WWE Main Event 2/3/1989

A new month means a new topic to watch on the PWMania Watching Rasslin Podcast! This month Justin C and Heather look back on episodes of The Main Event, which for some reason are listed under the Saturday Night Main event option on the WWE Network.

They start the month watching The Main Event from February 3, 1989 with the famous angle of Macho Man finally snapping on Hulk Hogan. Who was technically in the right here? Was Macho Man’s paranoia justified? Or was the Hulkster the sane one? Justin and Heather give their thoughts on one of the most famous angles in WWF history!