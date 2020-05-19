PWTees Releases Official Owen Hart Merchandise

Pro Wrestling Tees has released new official merchandise for wrestling legend Owen Hart. This is the first official merchandise to be released for Owen in more than 20 years.

Ryan Barkan of PW Tees noted on Twitter that they have signed a deal with Owen’s widow, Martha Hart, and Vice TV to release new t-shirts for Owen and the “Dark Side of the Ring” series. Owen’s episode, the season two finale, will air on Tuesday night.

All profits from Owen’s t-shirts will be donated to The Owen Hart Foundation. PW Tees is currently selling a $24.99 “Owen Hart x Dark Side of the Ring” t-shirt and a $24.99 “Owen Hart x Dark Side of the Ring – In Our Harts Forever” t-shirt. Both are available for a limited time only.

As seen in the tweet below from The Owen Hart Foundation, the Owen t-shirts come with a certificate of authenticity.

First Official Owen Hart T-Shirt in 20 Years – All Proceeds Go To The OHF! To commemorate Vice Media’s Dark Side of the Ring Episode ‘Owen Hart’s Final Days’ the OHF has produced Owen Hart T-shirts with One Hour Tees. Includes a Authenticity Certificate. https://t.co/hcJOAvBgUt pic.twitter.com/sCSKnmo3jV — The Owen Hart Foundation (@owen_foundation) May 19, 2020