QR Code on RAW Leads to Video Featuring Several WWE Stars, Aleister Black Reference?

During Monday night’s episode of RAW, WWE revealed yet another QR code.

This one features footage of some of the most iconic names in wrestling, including John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Randy Orton, Road Dogg, Kurt Angle, Edge, The Undertaker, and Papa Shango, amongst others.

The primary point is unchanged from the previous week. “Who killed the world?” and then answers, “You did.” The “Feed Your Head” message was there as well. The number “40701” was displayed at the end. The number 40701 is the zip code for Corbin, KY and the first hotel result on Google is Baymont by Wyndham Corbin.

There is also a “White Rabbit Records” in Corbin, KY. A “White Rabbit Records” YouTube channel has a video titled “04062” which is the zip code for Windham, ME.

Within the video’s source code on WWE.com, there was also a secret message that said “No man is ever truly good. No man is ever truly evil,” lyrics from Aleister Black’s WWE theme song. Could this be for Black?

The announcers have not acknowledged any of these signs because the goal of the idea is to determine whether or not an online viral campaign can generate buzz. The campaign appears to be successful up to this point.

While not confirmed, the belief is that all of these videos are leading to Bray Wyatt’s WWE return.

The coordinates in the QR code lead to a giant Pink Bunny in Prata Nevoso, Italy:

Here was the “White Rabbit” vocal performance that was played during the RAW commercial break: