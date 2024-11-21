QT Marhsall Reacts To Claim That CM Punk Didn’t Want To Work With Him In AEW

There were reports in late 2023 that QT Marshall was set to work both backstage and on-screen at AEW Collision, but CM Punk scrapped the idea. Marshall then mentioned that he liked Punk, and the two of them talked it out.

In an interview this week, Punk revealed that he believes he “wasted some matches on some people” while working for AEW.

A fan on X said that Punk didn’t want a five-minute match with Marshall in November of 2021.

Marshall responded, “He literally asked my boss for it. ‘I’d like to wrestle a bad guy in my hometown who won’t go into business for himself and try and get over with the audience.’”