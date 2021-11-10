QT Marshall Addresses Criticism That AEW Is Signing Too Many Wrestlers

QT Marshall, who wrestles and also works behind the scenes in AEW, addressed criticism that the company is signing too many wrestlers to contracts. QT explained why bringing in a lot of wrestlers isn’t necessarily a bad thing:

“At a time that wrestling isn’t guaranteed for everybody, I hope we sign as many people as we can because at the end of the day, listen, they can all pinch hit, you can all get your chance, you know and some are gonna be mainstays and that’s the way wrestling has kind of always been so, I don’t really see the negative in signing too many wrestlers. You know, we are all allowed to basically work independent shows as well as long as they’re, you know, creatively don’t mess you up or they don’t conflict with any AEW stuff so I mean if you really want to wrestle as well and you don’t feel you’re getting your fix, just go wrestle, you know what I mean? And you’re gonna be able to do whatever you want on any independent show because you’re on TV or at least you’re a part of AEW and I’m sure any promoter’s gonna know that-that’s gonna bring value to their event as well so, I mean there’s a lot of things that go into it but I can’t see anyone being upset that we’re hiring people and giving them money, right? At the end of the day and I say ‘we’ as AEW. Not myself personally.”