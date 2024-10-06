QT Marshall Challenges Costco Guy A.J. To A Match In AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, Costco guys A.J. and Big Justice took to their official Twitter (X) account and revealed that they had signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling. No details were released on how long their deal is for or other aspects of the contract, but it was mentioned that A.J. will have at least one match inside an AEW ring.

A digital exclusive was recently released that showed A.J. being challenged to a match by QT Marshall somewhere down the line in AEW.

You can check out the post below.