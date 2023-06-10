QT Marshall Confirmed For AAA TripleMania XXXI: Tijuana Match

AEW’s QT Marshall will be a part of the upcoming AAA TripleMania event after attacking Pentagon Jr.

Pentagon Jr. has been stalked for some time by a mysterious person who has been sending video messages taunting the masked wrestler.

Marshall was revealed to be the one stalking Pentagon this week, and the two will be on opposing sides for a tag-team Ambulance Match at AAA TripleMania XXXI: Tijuana.

Marshall will team up with Taurus in the match, which will pit them against Pentagon Jr. and Laredo Kid.

Kenny Omega will face AAA Mega Champion El Hjo Del Vikingo, so QT Marshall will not be the only AEW veteran at the event.