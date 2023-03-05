QT Marshall Confirms The End Of The Factory In AEW: “We Did Some Stuff”

The Factory is no more.

QT Marshall confirmed the end of the All Elite Wrestling faction when responding to a fan who asked him to bring the gang back ahead of tonight’s AEW Revolution 2023 premium live event in San Francisco, CA.

“We did some fun stuff,” Marshall wrote. “Unfortunately, the amount of Factory hate from the “experts” in wrestling was too much and the group had to disband.”

Marshall continued, “But keep your eyes on Lee Johnson, Cole Karter, Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto.”

