QT Marshall Discusses Running The Nightmare Factory Alongside Cody Rhodes

AEW star QT Marshall spoke with the Tapped Out Podcast Network on a number of topics, including co-running the Nightmare Factory wrestling school with Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

Marshall said, “It’s like divorced parents. No. We just show up and coach. He’s still my best friend and I’m the godfather of his child and we own the school together. There’s times that people have shown up from WWE, there’s time that people have shown up from AEW. It just is what it is. I don’t care what Cody’s relationship is with everyone from AEW, and I don’t care what AEW’s relationship is with Cody. I don’t care what WWE’s relationship is with me, and I don’t care what mine is with them. We’re running a school, it’s completely a separate entity.”

“I think we’re really good about the way we handle stuff like that, like, ‘Hey, WWE needs to do something; we need to film a documentary.’ Cool, we’ll put off training, and they can come there. Hey, AEW needs to do something. Like, it’s fine. One doesn’t have to do with the other, let’s put it that way.”

