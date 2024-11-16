QT Marshall Discusses Working As A Liaison Between Tony Khan And Scott D’Amore

AEW star and pro wrestling veteran QT Marshall spoke with The Takedown on SI.com on a number of topics, including working as a liaison between Tony Khan in AEW and Scott D’Amore for his new Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling promotion.

Marshall said, “Tony’s so cool about it, and you know, one of the things that I bring to the table besides just being able to get into the ring is, you know, having that buffer between Scott D’Amore and Tony. And then I have to handle all of that, but you know, at the end of the day, like it just adds more work for me but it does help the company.”

On his belief in helping people even if you are scared they might take your spot:

“Even if you are scared, then step up, right? I always say that, like, you’re not gonna take my job. We can hire as many backstage employees as we want, you know, I have a connection to Tony that no one else has.”

You can check out Marshall’s comments in the video below.