QT Marshall On Balancing Multiple Roles In AEW

AEW star and pro wrestling veteran QT Marshall spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp on a number of topics, including his role in the company.

Marshall said, “Jack of all trades, master of none. That’s what I tell everybody. I think if I had to write down what I do, I wouldn’t be able to do it, right? I just kind of do whatever needs to be done, and that’s it. Makes the day go by a lot faster.”

On working dark matches prior to his AEW return:

“Yeah. A couple. I think just my students, maybe. A couple of them were students and just to go out there and kind of have some fun and get the crowd all warmed up. Then we had one out in Salt Lake City, Manny Lemons. He had done a lot of advertising for us out in Salt Lake. I think he had sold close to a thousand tickets through his independent company and stuff like that. So, I’ll do anything for the company.”

You can check out Marshall’s comments in the video below.

