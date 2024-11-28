QT Marshall On Why He Thinks Fans Don’t Like Him

AEW star and pro wrestling veteran QT Marshall spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp on a number of topics, including playing a heel in the company.

Marshall said, “I don’t know why the fans, they don’t like me for whatever reason, but I’m okay with it. I lean into it. I enjoy it. I think being a good person behind the scenes and in my life, I think it’s fun to be able to take that out on the live audience and get those frustrations out. They have a lot of frustrations with a lot of the talent, so let them put it on me. I’m okay with it.”

On why he thinks fans don’t like him:

“Man, Tony and I were just talking about this the other day. It started obviously with just being there because of being Cody’s assistant and then kind of falling into the TV stuff. But I think a lot of it was never pushing back and fighting against the rumors and innuendo of why I had the spots that I had. It’s like, ‘If that’s what you want to believe, I’m all for it. There’s nothing that I would hate more as a fan than a guy in a spot because he used his relationships to get there and didn’t really earn it. You know what I mean? So to me, that was like the easiest way to just lean into it and have fun with it. So as a fan, I completely understand why you wouldn’t like me and I try to do my best, not to give any reason to.”

On being able to play a baby face too:

“[During recent AEW dark matches], believe it or not, I was a full on baby face and I was able to flip the crowd right away.] So, I enjoy it too, but no, I know what my lane is. I’m good at it. I enjoy it. Wrestling is like an outlet for me to kind of let out some steam and if I’m able to do it once in a while, especially in front of a nice audience, it’s definitely worth it for me. It’s worth it on my body as well.”

You can check out Marshall’s comments in the video below.

