QT Marshall Reveals How Ambulance Match At AAA TripleMania XXXI Came About

QT Marshall recently appeared as a guest on the “Talk Is Jericho” podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the QTV leader reflected on pitching an Ambulance Match against Penta El Zero Miedo for AAA TripleMania XXXI to AEW and ROH President Tony Khan.

“Konnan called me and he kind of had this idea and we ran it by Tony (Khan) and Tony is a firm believer when it comes to me, that it’s good for me to go out and wrestle in other places because I can maybe help possibly turn the Twitter fans into seeing a different side of me and stuff like that,” Marshall said. “The Twitter fans that give Tony a lot of crap for putting me on TV. Yeah, but it’s a different type of hate (that Chris Jericho gets)… For some reason, they really, really hate me and this is what he specifically said, ‘I would never let two of my contracted talents go to another company and do an angle like this that could lead to something even bigger that I know would do a great rating for my show. But I believe in you and I do believe this would help you and it’ll help your career overall’ so thank goodness they were able to tell a good story for the past couple of months.”

Marshall continued, "We're doing vignettes for the past couple of months and stuff like that and then they built up to this first-ever Ambulance match in Mexico which I've never done before and we could see as we went there, they definitely have never done it before. So it was wild and we had weapons and all this stuff and out of nowhere, I just see Pentagón grab these light tubes… and I just wished for the best and put my head down and my mom and dad both watched it. I bought them each a FITE TV order so they could watch it and they were not too happy, but they're happy that I was okay so…"

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to POSTWrestling.com for transcribing the above quotes.