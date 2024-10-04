QT Marshall Says He Facilitated In Getting Jey Uso’s “Yeet” Catchphrase Back After Trademark Issue

Pro wrestling veteran and AEW star QT Marshall appeared on the Gabby AF podcast to talk about a number of topics, including how he faciliated in getting WWE Intercontinental Champion “Main Event” Jey Uso’s “Yeet” catchphrase back after its use was in doubt due to an old trademark filing.

Marshall said, “I saw that they had the t-shirt up and then it was gone. I reached out to Cody and I said, ‘Hey, I know the kid that owns the word.’ He was like, ‘You think you can get in touch with him?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll call him right now.’ I don’t know how it happened, I got that kid, I spoke to him, I told Cody we’re in a little group chat. Within a day or two, Jey Uso had it. I’m not saying it was because of me.”

