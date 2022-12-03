QT Marshall Sounds Off On Getting First Title Shot In AEW On Tonight’s Rampage On TNT

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

QT Marshall gets his first shot at All Elite Wrestling gold.

On tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage on TNT, The Factory leader and AEW veteran will be getting his first title shot for the promotion, as he squares off against Orange Cassidy in a LumberJack match with the AEW All-Atlantic Championship on-the-line.

Ahead of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT program, Marshall surfaced on social media to comment on the big opportunity.

“Thank you to everyone who called, sent texts or dms congratulating me on my first singles Championship match tonight on AEW Rampage,” Marshall wrote via his official Twitter page. “I feel just as much excitement as all of you!”

Marshall concluded the post by writing, “12/2/2022 – A New All-Atlantic Champion is crowned! #TheFactory #AEW.”

