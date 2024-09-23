Queen Aminata Shows Off Eye Injury She Suffered On AEW Collision On Sept. 21

Queen Aminata had a tough night in the office with Serena Deeb this past Saturday.
Following her loss to “The Professor” in a physical women’s bout from the AEW Collision show in Springfield, MA. on September 21, Aminata surfaced on social media to show off photos of her eye being badly swollen as a result of the match.
The following are before-and-after photos the AEW and ROH women’s wrestling star shared via X after the grueling contest with Deeb on 9/21.
Before & After #AEWCollision
– Thank you all for watching 👑 pic.twitter.com/kOpLaLPRvQ
— Queen Aminata クィーンアミナタ (@amisylle) September 22, 2024
https://t.co/HV2xYxoM8K pic.twitter.com/V56zue6ALQ
— Queen Aminata クィーンアミナタ (@amisylle) September 23, 2024