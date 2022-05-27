Queen Zelina Vega Reportedly Injured, Latest News On Her WWE Status

Queen Zelina Vega will reportedly be out of action for approximately 6-8 weeks.

Vega hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since late April, and PWInsider is reporting that she suffered an in-ring injury that required surgery.

Vega hasn’t wrestled since losing to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair on April 11 RAW. She last appeared on the show on April 25, helping Sonya Deville in her No DQ loss to Belair.

Vega is expected to remain out for another 6-8 weeks, which means she should be back in action for SummerSlam.

When it comes to Vega’s WWE future, there’s talk of giving her a push whenever she’s ready to return. WWE officials are aware of her desire to do whatever is asked of her, and her dedication has been noted behind the scenes.

After some controversy, Vega was fired from WWE in November 2020, but she returned in July 2020. She won the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament in Saudi Arabia. She has also held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles with Carmella, losing the belts to Sasha Banks and Naomi at WrestleMania 38.

Crown Jewel 2022 is scheduled for November 5 in Saudi Arabia, thus Vega should be available to defend her Queen’s Crown if WWE goes that route again this year.

As of this writing, Vega has not commented on her injuries, but commented on fan support by tweeting, “I really love how supportive all of you are. Y’all rep The Queen so hard ❤️.”

I really love how supportive all of you are. Y’all rep The Queen so hard ❤️ — 👑 Ɋㄩ乇乇几 乙乇ㄥ丨几卂 👑 (@ZelinaVegaWWE) May 25, 2022

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.