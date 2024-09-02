Quincy Elliott On WWE: “I Don’t Think They Knew What They Wanted To Do With Me”

Former WWE sttar Quincy Elliott appeared on Developmentally Speaking to discuss a number of topics, including how he believes NXT did not know what to do with his character.

Elliott said, “It was just all over the place, honestly. At the time, the company was trying to push me as a heel at first, but the live audience was reacting to me like a babyface, so it kind of forced their hand in a way. Honestly, I think looking back at it, I don’t think they knew what they wanted to do with me. I know they knew they had someone with charisma and that crowd reaction. I’m not saying that egotistically, that’s just what was happening at the time.”

“The character was so thought-provoking and intriguing in different to what wrestling’s used to, so they were just all over the place, seeing how it was gonna plan out. Then I had one match on Level Up in August 2022 where I just got a massive reaction, I came out on a moped, and I got a massive reaction, and I remember afterwards, the head writer at the time told me, ‘Yeah, you’re gonna be on NXT TV next week. Start thinking of vignettes and all that. So it kind of happened really fast.”

You can check out Elliott’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)