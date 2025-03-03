R-Truth Claims John Cena Heel Turn Picture Is AI-Generated

This past Saturday’s 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber PLE saw John Cena win the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match and turn on Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes following the match at the order of “The Final Boss” The Rock.

WWE star R-Truth, who has called Cena his childhood hero, took to his Twitter (X) account and claimed that the picture of Cena’s heel turn at Elimination Chamber is AI-generated.

Truth wrote, “THIS is AI generated”