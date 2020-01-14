R-Truth Confronts Brock Lesnar and Loses 24/7 Title (video)

On this week’s WWE RAW, R-Truth confronted Brock Lesnar during a Lesnar and Paul Heyman promo segment. Lesnar ending up attacking R-Truth which led to Mojo Rawley coming out and pinning R-Truth to capture the 24/7 Title.

