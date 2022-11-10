R-Truth Has Successful Surgery to Repair a Torn Quadriceps Tendon

On Wednesday, veteran WWE Superstar R-Truth underwent successful surgery to repair a tear in his quadriceps tendon.

Truth suffered an apparent leg injury during a dive from the ring to the floor during a match with Waller on the November 1 WWE NXT show, as PWMania.com previously reported. The match was called off, and Waller was declared the winner by the referee. Ringside medics assisted Truth to the back. Truth later confirmed that he had a torn quad on the dive and was on his way to the hospital for surgery.

Truth took to Twitter Wednesday night to thank fans for their support and to confirm that surgery was a success.

“I really really appreciate the support and love im receiving from all of you!! I can’t say thank you enough [folded hands emoji], Surgery went well, stay tuned.. #whatitis,” he wrote alongside a hospital photo.

There is no word on when the 50-year-old Truth will return to the ring, but he will almost certainly require surgery and several months of rehabilitation before he is medically cleared to compete again.

Truth’s entire tweet is available below:

