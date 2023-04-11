R-Truth Hints At Returning To WWE TV Soon

R-Truth appears to be getting closer to making his comeback from injury.

Prior to suffering a torn quad during a singles match with Grayson Waller this past November, the longtime WWE star was competing on the WWE NXT brand. He was hurt when he flipped over the top rope.

The veteran wrestler had surgery a few days later. R-Truth also revealed that he had an infection and required a second surgery.

Truth stated during a live stream in January that even though the second surgery delayed his recovery, he is likely to return sooner than people anticipate.

He recently posted a picture of himself working out on Twitter, which prompted a follower to ask about his return to the ring. Truth said that he would return “soon.”

You can check out Truth’s tweets below: