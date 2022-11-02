R-Truth Injured During WWE NXT After Bad Landing (Video)

R-Truth was apparently injured during his WWE NXT match this week.

On the show, Truth wrestled Grayson Waller but was injured after a dive over the top rope. He was supposed to be caught by Waller, but instead landed awkwardly on the floor.

There is no official word on the severity of Truth’s injury, but as seen in the video below, he was clutching his left knee. Truth had to be helped to the back by officials and trainers as they cut to commercial.

After the match, Waller gave a promo about being overlooked and beating a 20-year veteran by himself. Waller went on to say that NXT is his home.

Truth has been appearing frequently on NXT, and he recently appeared on RAW during a segment with JBL and Baron Corbin.

You can watch a clip from the injury below: