R-Truth Recalls Paul Heyman Telling Him To Try And Make Brock Lesnar Laugh, More

During a recent interview with TalkSport, R-Truth commented on being told by Paul Heyman to try and make Brock Lesnar laugh, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On Paul Heyman telling him to make Lesnar laugh: “I remember Heyman called me to the gorilla like 20 minutes before we were supposed to go out. I had no promo, they gave me nothing. I’m like ‘what’s the promo? What am I supposed to say?’ And Paul is like ‘Well, we have a bet going on. We don’t want Brock to know what you’re about to say. We want you to make Brock laugh.’ I said ‘Huh?!’ He said ‘Truth, you’re a funny a guy and we have a bet that you won’t be able to make Brock laugh. I think you can, but they don’t think you can. So just wing it, we’re just going to wing it out there.

I said ‘Paul, come on,’ and he said ‘The only thing you’ve got to say is you’re going to throw him over the top rope, we’re going to wing it out there, you’re going to make Brock laugh.’ Once Brock came in I’m like… ‘Damn, I think we should tell Brock what we’re going to say, you know [laughs]. It’s Brock Lesnar! Let’s tell Brock. I don’t want him to be surprised!’ But Paul was like ‘This is going to be great.’ I remember the moment we’re in the ring and I’m going on and on, making stuff up in my head and going on and on, and I saw when Brock looked at me with that look of ‘what the hell is he talking about?’ because I’m just babbling. I knew right then I had him. I did all I could to hold myself from laughing when I saw Brock bust out laughing because of Paul Heyman’s facial expression.

The magic just went on man, it kept going on. And after that segment was over, we’re in the back and Brock was still laughing. He said ‘Bro, we got to do something together. There’s something there. I don’t know what it is, but there’s something there.’ And we left it there. I know that’s something we can always go back and pick up. But that is one of the highest moments in my career right there.”

On what that meant to him: “Not even to mention he’s a cool dude backstage. To have Brock Lesnar say he wants to work with me, it was very appreciative to my soul, to my ego, to my career, to the time I’ve spent in the business, to everything I’ve done… Brock pretty much gave it a hug. Imagine Brock giving your confidence a hug, man.”