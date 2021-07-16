R-Truth Responds To What Edge Said About The 24/7 Championship

Last Saturday’s Talking Smack featured Edge talking about his accomplishments when discussing his Money In the Bank match against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Edge mentioned how he’s held 31 titles in WWE, noting that he doesn’t count the 24/7 Title.

“I know what he [Reigns] brings to the table, and I know he calls himself the ‘Head of the Table,’ and I can appreciate everything that he’s trying to say because he believes everything he says,” Edge said. “But I’ve been there, done that. I’ve won 31 championships; that’s more than anyone else in this company, and I’m sorry I don’t count the 24/7 Championships.”

R-Truth, who has held the 24/7 Title a record 52 times, responded to those comments on Twitter and wrote-

“@EdgeRatedR I don’t count your 31 championship either [man shrugging emoji] so we even”

Below is the Talking Smack clip with Edge, and R-Truth’s tweet-