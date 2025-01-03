R-Truth Shares His Favorite Memories With The WWE 24/7 Title

WWE veteran R-Truth appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he talked about a number of topics including the now-defunct WWE 24/7 Championship.

R-Truth said, “Everybody said it was ugly, yeah. I made it beautiful. I made them accept the [ugly] baby, right?. I went all in. You gotta go all in. Can’t go half way. I had fun, I was able to throw a lot of creative in there. The numbers that it was doing were ridiculous, like 15-20 million views a week.”

On his favorite memories with the championship:

“Did you know Forbes magazine did a write up about it? Google that. Forbes magazine did a write up about the 24/7 title and the numbers it was doing. So the numbers it was doing were an incentive, it was a booster for me. The plane was good [with Jinder Mahal], Drake’s [Maverick] wedding was good, that was his real wedding, that was funny.”

Nikki Cross was the final WWE 24/7 Champion. The championship was officially retired after the Wyatt Sicks member discarded the title, throwing it in the trash fllowing a November 2022 episode of Monday Night RAW.

