R-Truth Update Following Injury During WWE NXT Match

As PWMania.com previously reported, the match that R-Truth competed in on WWE NXT last week was stopped due to an apparent injury. Truth provided an update on the matter in a video that was uploaded to social media.

He said, “What’s up? Hey, y’all. First off, I want to thank each and every one of y’all for your concerns. y’all get wells, y’all prayers, y’all support. Yes, unfortunately, I did turn my quad tendon and I’m at surgery now as we speak. I’ll be going in. It is what it is, right? I’m be back. I want to thank you. Without you, ain’t no me. So let me go in here and handle this business, and I’ll be back before y’all know it. All right? Peace.”