R-Truth Update Following Injury During WWE NXT Match

As PWMania.com previously reported, the match that R-Truth competed in on WWE NXT last week was stopped due to an apparent injury. Truth provided an update on the matter in a video that was uploaded to social media.
He said, “What’s up? Hey, y’all. First off, I want to thank each and every one of y’all for your concerns. y’all get wells, y’all prayers, y’all support. Yes, unfortunately, I did turn my quad tendon and I’m at surgery now as we speak. I’ll be going in. It is what it is, right? I’m be back. I want to thank you. Without you, ain’t no me. So let me go in here and handle this business, and I’ll be back before y’all know it. All right? Peace.”
Thank you to Each and every one of you!!!🙏🏾🙏🏾🙌🏿 🤔 I might turn this into a documentary 🧐 #whatitis pic.twitter.com/pichgdDqbA
— WWE R-TRUTH (@RonKillings) November 8, 2022