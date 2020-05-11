R-Truth Wants His 24/7 Title Back, The New Day Celebrate, Bayley and Sasha Banks

– Following his loss to Bobby Lashley Sunday night at Money in the Bank, R-Truth was interviewed by Charlie Caruso. R-Truth said he wanted his 24/7 Championship back, even if it meant sacking Tom Brady to get the 24/7 championship around his waist. In pure R-Truth fashion, obviously, he forgot that it was actually Rob “The Gronk” Gronkowski who defeated him at WrestleMania 36 for the title.

– Bayley celebrated her victory Sunday night with Sasha Banks. She tells the WWE Universe they are sick and tired of their friendship being questioned.

– The New Day’s Big E and Kofi Kingston celebrate their SmackDown Tag Team Championship victory, as they were able to retain the titles Sunday night against The Forgotten Sons, Miz and Morrison and The Lucha House Party.