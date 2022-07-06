“Race to The Chase” Announced to Determine the Main Event of the NWA 74

NWA owner Billy Corgan has announced a tournament to decide the new #1 contender for NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch, with the championship match set to headline the forthcoming NWA 74th Anniversary pay-per-view.

The winner of the “Race to The Chase” tournament will take on Murdoch at NWA 74. The number of participants in the event has not yet been revealed, but the current brackets for the tournament are as follows:

– Brian Myers vs. The Pope

– Chris Adonis vs. Thom Latimer

– Nick Aldis vs. Tim Storm

Storm has been ineligible to compete for the World Heavyweight Title owing to a stipulation in a previous loss against Aldis. According to the new storyline, Murdoch asked for the stipulation to be removed so that Storm may compete for the title. At the conclusion of NWA Power last night, Corgan removed that stipulation and announced Storm’s inclusion in the tournament. Storm was seen in tears because he genuinely believed he would never be able to compete for the title again. He thanked Murdoch and Corgan as Power came to a close.

On August 27 and 28, NWA 74 will be broadcast live over two nights from the Chase Ballroom in St. Louis, Missouri. As of this writing, there have been no matches announced.