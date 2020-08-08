Rachael Ellering Reacts To Her AEW Debut Next Week On Dark

We reported yesterday here on eWn that former WWE NXT Superstar Rachael Ellering will be making her AEW debut next week as she’ll be facing Penelope Ford on AEW Dark. Following the announcement, Ellering took to Twitter, saying,

“Oh y’all forgot about me? Next week is the first step in reproving myself. Proving that just because I was hidden away in a warehouse for a hot minute doesn’t mean I’ve lost what I had before. I can’t wait to earn back your support and trust. Let’s start the next chapter.”

AEW Dark airs Tuesday night on AEW’s official YouTube.com channel.