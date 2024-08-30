Raj Dhesi (Jinder Mahal) On Competing For AEW: “Anything Is Possible”

Former WWE star Raj Dhesi (Jinder Mahal) spoke with Bill Apter of WrestleBinge on a number of topics related to pro wrestling, including the possibility of joining AEW.

Dhesi said, “I haven’t talked to any major company yet.” “I am on the independents and working GCW. I have a bunch of other independent dates lined up. In the past two years, I haven’t wrestled that much, maybe ten matches, which is not what I’m used to. I want to get back in the mix, get my legs back, get used to bumping again. Get acclimated and get in ring shape again. Then, we’ll go from there.”

“Anything is possible. I would love to go to TNA, AEW, New Japan, anywhere. Even just the independents. I’m having a great time picking my own schedule, spending time with family.”

You can check out Dhesi’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)