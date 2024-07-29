Randy Orton Achieves An Impressive WWE Milestone

Randy Orton recently achieved a significant milestone in his two-decade career in WWE.

Orton returned to WWE TV at Survivor Series, working the Men’s WarGames Match, his first match in over a year due to back fusion surgery. He has since feuded with US Champion Logan Paul and, more recently, The Bloodline.

Orton faced Gunther in the finals of the WWE King and Queen of the Ring PLE in Saudi Arabia, and Gunther won. Due to Orton’s controversial finish with his shoulder up as the pinfall was counted, Triple H has stated that Gunther and Orton will run it back one day.

Orton recently worked his 2400 match under the WWE banner at a live event in Mexico, teaming up with LA Knight and Andrade to face The Bloodline.

As of this writing, Orton does not have a match scheduled for this Saturday’s SummerSlam.