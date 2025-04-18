Randy Orton Addresses His WWE WrestleMania 41 Status

With Kevin Owens sidelined due to neck surgery, the highly anticipated WrestleMania 41 clash between Owens and Randy Orton has officially been pulled from the card. However, as of the Thursday before WrestleMania weekend, WWE has not announced a replacement match for Orton—leaving his status for the event in question.

In a video released by WWE, Orton addressed the situation directly and made it clear that he intends to compete one way or another.

“I’m going to find out on SmackDown Friday. At least I better find out or Nick Aldis is eating yet another RKO, which I will pay the fine happily,” Orton joked. “But honestly, I have no idea what’s going on. But I have my gear. I got my boots. I’ll be all warmed up in that ring, and I’m calling somebody out. I got to do something. I got to give the fans here in Vegas an RKO at WrestleMania. I got to. It’s number 20. What the hell, right? Wish me luck.”

This year marks Randy Orton’s 20th WrestleMania, and the Viper seems determined to make his presence felt, regardless of the official card. Whether through a surprise open challenge or an impromptu segment, Orton appears ready to deliver an RKO in Las Vegas.