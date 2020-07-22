Randy Orton and RJ City Take Shots At Each Other On Twitter

RJ City and “The Viper” Randy Orton got into a heated verbal exchange on Twitter this afternoon. RJ had did a post where he criticized “bloated assholes” who are on certain wrestling video game rosters. Randy Orton replied, assuming that RJ was referring to him. This one tweet sparked the back-and-forth banter, as you’ll see below in full detail.

Stop asking when I’m gonna be in a wrestling video game. Maybe ask the video game companies when they’re gonna pay a deserved price for my charismatic likeness compared to every other bloated asshole on their rosters. — RJ City (@RJCity1) July 20, 2020

Question. Am I a bloated asshole? Seriously. Wanna know. If I am, then please guide me to a professional nutritionist. I don’t want to be NOT in a video game because I am bloated. Shit, heard the cover of that 2K shit banks 6 figures. Wait… (checking…yes, it in fact does) 😘 https://t.co/PiwyagJ8Ux — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) July 21, 2020

Randy opens the fridge, the words of my tweet still whirling in his head. He looks at the leftover pastrami sandwich and speaks softly: “Hey! Nothing you can say. Nothing's gonna change what you've done to me. Now it's time to shine. Gonna take what's mine. Take what's mine.” https://t.co/Of4O4iXXFq — RJ City (@RJCity1) July 21, 2020

Kid, your tweets are all over the place, there’s no psychology. Slow down, let them breathe. Tell a story. https://t.co/CnBvbY21Ff — RJ City (@RJCity1) July 21, 2020

🎵 They council me, they understand 🎶 Fuck you for doing this to me bro. As @AJStylesOrg would say, ‘frick’…. also he’s a flat earther. Lets talk about THAT https://t.co/k3OMxpkMP0 — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) July 21, 2020

You hear voices in your head… https://t.co/hm4N83jzGN — RJ City (@RJCity1) July 21, 2020