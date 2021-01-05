Randy Orton Announces WWE Royal Rumble Spot

Randy Orton is now official for the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Orton played the heel against WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry during a backstage segment on tonight’s Legends Night edition of RAW. Orton then declared himself for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match later this month.

Orton joins AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley as confirmed names for the 30-Man Rumble. Orton could be pulling double duty at The Rumble as he’s rumored to face “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House Match at the pay-per-view.

The 2021 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view will air live on January 31 from The ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Below is the current advertised card:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, 26 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Nia Jax, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, 28 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37