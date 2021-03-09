Randy Orton Calls Out Soulja Boy Again, Peyton Royce Cuts Promo On RAW Talk

– As PWMania.com previously reported, Rapper Soulja Boy wrote on Twitter that the “Rap game is faker than WWE” which led to Randy Orton issuing a response.

Orton took aim at Soulja Boy once again by retweeting photos from the aftermath of Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus on this week’s WWE RAW and tagging the rapper:

Fake. Right @souljaboy ? Btw, which one of yo baby’s mommas do I send the bill to for making you relevant again? I assume they all own yo ass so whose cuttin those checks. https://t.co/EvZUOcJ3Hx — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) March 9, 2021

– Peyton Royce cut a promo on RAW Talk about wanting a women’s title opportunity which has been well-received on social media. Royce stated the following:

“Asuka is injured right now, and yes, that sucks for her, but when a talent goes down a spot opens up and that spot is massive. So, why not me? Why does it always have to be the same old, same old? You know I packed up my life, I moved across the world, I set up in a completely different country with not much of a support system to chase this dream to do what? To sit in the locker room and watch women do what I do better than 98% of them and the other 2%, well I’d sure as hell give them a run for their money.”

“It actually hurts when you know deep in your soul you are destined to be where you are striving for what you feel where you deserve. My potential haunts me. When you’re striving for something you feel you really deserve… this is where I’m meant to be and my patience has been running thin for quite some time. So, stop wasting my time and give me Asuka.”