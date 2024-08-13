Randy Orton Confirms New 5-Year Deal With WWE

Randy Orton isn’t going anywhere, any time soon.

“The Viper” confirmed recent reports regarding him signing a new contract with WWE.

During an interview with Vincent Beltran of Marca, “The Apex Predator” confirmed he has re-signed with WWE, and even revealed how long his new deal is for.

“I just signed a five-year contract extension and I don’t have to rush,” Orton said. “I have all the time in the world as far as I’m concerned. I feel great. I feel healthy.”

Orton is scheduled to challenge GUNTHER for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in one of the main events of the upcoming WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 premium live event.

Check out the complete Randy Orton interview at Marca.com.